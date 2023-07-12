Mural to honor former Oswego children’s librarian

A mural honoring former Oswego children’s librarian Mary Stevens will be on display starting this fall.

The Montgomery resident passed away last year at the age of 79. The four foot by six foot canvas mural will be hung in the youth services department at the library’s Oswego campus this fall.

The mural will be done by artist, author and illustrator Kevin Luthardt, the same artist who did the mural on display at the library’s Montgomery campus.

“It will be colorful and incorporate popular characters from children’s literature and nursery rhymes,” said Christy Kepler, head of youth services for the Oswego Public Library District. “We chose the mural to honor Mary because she loved doing programs and was passionate about sharing books, songs and rhymes with children. The mural will include characters from some of her most beloved stories and rhymes.”