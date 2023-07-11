July 11, 2023
Sandwich Lions Club to offer free vision and hearing screenings July 19

The Sandwich Lions Club is sponsoring free hearing and retinal screenings from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Fox Valley YMCA West Branch, 707 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Hearing loss takes many forms and often strikes senior citizens who may not even be aware that they are losing their hearing. Fortunately, many with hearing loss can be helped either medically or with a hearing aid, according to a news release from the Sandwich Lions Club.

The quality of life for people with retinal disorders, such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy is dramatically impacted. Since early detection of such disorders is critical, persons 55 or older are encouraged to take advantage of the free retinal screening.