The Plano American Legion Post 395 Car, Truck and Bike Show is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 16, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St.

Donations for registration are $10 from 9 a.m. until noon. Vote for your favorites. Trophies will be awarded to the winners. Food will be available for purchase.

Ream’s Meat Raffle drawing will be at 1 p.m. Donations are $10 per ticket. Tickets are available at the Plano Legion, at the car show July 16 or by calling 847-417-9861.