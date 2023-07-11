Former Oswego top cop named Kendall County Inspector General

A month after he retired as chief of the Oswego Police Department, Jeff Burgner has been named the new Inspector General of Kendall County.

Burgner replaces Larry Lapp, a former FBI agent, who resigned after less than a year as Inspector General to take a post with another police agency.

The Inspector General is an independent and impartial investigator responsible for conducting internal investigations, use of force reviews, administrative reviews, and investigations over supervisory, professional and sworn staff members.

When the position was created last year, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said the purpose of the Inspector General post was to remove the command staff from investigating its own officers and to ensure public transparency.

The Inspector General also acts as the county’s auditing official in accordance with its whistleblower reporting and anti-retaliation ordinance

The auditing official is responsible for receiving, registering, and investigating complaints and information concerning misconduct, inefficiency and waste within the county.

Burgner retired after 27 years with the Oswego Police Department, including more than eight years as chief. He also held a variety of positions within the department including Investigator, sergeant, and captain of the Investigations Bureau.

“It has long been a priority of this office to ensure that we are accountable to the citizens we are sworn to serve,” Baird said, pointing to Burgner’s investigative background.

“Building and maintaining public trust is a crucial component necessary for any law enforcement agency to be successful, and a key aspect of creating that trust is independent and impartial oversight,” Baird said.