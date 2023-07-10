Oswegoland Park District repairing damage following vandalism at Prairie Point Community Park

The Oswegoland Park District continues to repair the damage caused by vandalism to the district’s Prairie Point Community Park.
The vandalism occurred sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. June 29 at the 66.4 acre park, located at 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.
“While frustrating and disappointing to see the damage, it did not affect our operations and we were back up and running the following day,” Chad Feldotto, the district’s director of parking and planning, said in an email.
The vandalism included damage to the building exterior security lighting at the ballfield’s restrooms, picnic pavilion and splash pad. In addition, windows were shattered at the picnic pavilion and glass was broken out of various information kiosks.
“We are still gathering replacement cost information to finish all of the repairs,” Feldotto said.
In addition to the vandalism at Prairie Point Community Park, a brick wall at Venue 1012, an outdoor entertainment venue located at 1012 Station Dr., Oswego, was recently vandalized. Venue 1012 is owned and operated by the village of Oswego.
The Oswego Police Department on July 6 took a report on the incident.