Kendall County Health Department awards scholarships to local students

The Kendall County Health Department has announced it has awarded eight area students with Community Service Block Grant scholarships. The scholarships are made possible by funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The recipients were chosen on a competitive basis regarding their scholarship potential, commitment to civic affairs and career goals. The scholarship awards ranged from $250 to $1,850.

The scholarship recipients are:

Michelle Carreno of Kendall County - Attending Illinois State University for criminal justice

Cindy Carreno of Kendall County - Attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale for speech language pathology

Alice Jacobs of Kendall County – Attending the University of St. Francis for nursing

Jasmine Terry of Kendall County - Attending Rasmussen University for nursing

Kerri Courtright of Grundy County - Attending the University of Illinois Champaign for business administration

Luna Valderrama of Grundy County - Attending the University of Illinois Chicago for earth and environmental sciences

Emanuel Soto of Grundy County - Attending Joliet Junior College for graphic design

Estella Figueroa of Kendall County - Attending Waubonsee Community College for phlebotomy

Kendall Grundy Community Action awards scholarships annually, the applications for the 2024 scholarships will be available in February 2024 for Kendall and Grundy County residents.