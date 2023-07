Immanuel Lutheran Church will host Trivia Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 10104 Immanuel Road in Yorkville. Contact the church office at 630-553-5368 by July 29 to register.

Participation costs $10 per person with all proceeds going to support the church’s Global Mission Project Fund, according to a news release.

Register as an individual, couple or reserve a table of 6-8 people, forming a team. Teams should plan to bring snacks and beverages for their table. No alcohol, please.