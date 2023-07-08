Navy League Aurora Council to hold dinner meeting July 18

The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday, July 18 dinner meeting in the private room of the Riverview Diner in Montgomery. You do not need to be a member of the Navy League or have a reservation to attend the in-person meeting — the general public is welcome.

A reception will begin promptly at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. with dinner afterward. The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for the dinner salad featured that evening. Free entry without food. The meeting will conclude no later than 8 p.m.

The after dinner speaker is Andrew Balafas, who will speak about considerations, benefits and services for veterans facing severe illness or end-of-life. This presentation discusses benefits, services and considerations to help veterans and their families be better prepared. Included is information on how to navigate the Department of Veterans Affairs to access these services and benefits.

All are invited to this event. Only those who order a meal are required to pay for the meal. Others may attend at no-charge. The Aurora Council is having a membership drive and will pay half of the first year’s dues for new members.