Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to hold used tire drive

The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation Districts will host a used tire drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at the USDA Yorkville office, 7775 State Route 47.

All tires brought to the drive will need to be loaded into the trailer by the donor. There is no charge to recycle your tires, however donations are appreciated. No tires mounted on rims will be accepted.

This event will conclude at 2 p.m. or when the trailers reach capacity. Please RSVP to Julie.brown@usda.gov to participate.