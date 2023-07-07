July 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Kendall County hires corrections deputy

By Shaw Local News Network
The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy, Adrian Martinez, to fill a vacancy in the Corrections Division at the county jail. Martinez was sworn in by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson on July 5, 2023.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy, Adrian Martinez, to fill a vacancy in the Corrections Division at the county jail. Martinez was sworn in by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson on July 5, 2023. (Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

YORKVILLE -- The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Corrections Division at the county jail.

Adrian Martinez was sworn in on July 5 by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Martinez worked in the technology field for a private firm for seven years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He also has been serving with the Illinois National Guard for the past seven years.

The new corrections deputy is being paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 11-week training program.