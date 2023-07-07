Kendall County hires corrections deputy

YORKVILLE -- The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Corrections Division at the county jail.

Adrian Martinez was sworn in on July 5 by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Martinez worked in the technology field for a private firm for seven years before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. He also has been serving with the Illinois National Guard for the past seven years.

The new corrections deputy is being paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 11-week training program.