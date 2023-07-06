Yorkville police reports / July 6, 2023

Information in Police Reports for July 6, 2023, is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Woman charged in crash

Alexis Overly, 39, of the 100 block of Fox Chase Drive South in Oswego was charged with improper lane use, no mandatory insurance and leaving the scene of a property damage accident in connection with a vehicle collision at 10:30 p.m. June 26 on Route 47 just north of Cannonball Trail.

Police said a vehicle driven by Overly was heading on Route 47 when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a semitruck driven by a Wisconsin man. There were no injuries. Overly’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Man charged with battery

Justin M. Gribble, 33, of the 1300 block of Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, was charged with battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery to a peace officer at 1:13 a.m. July 2 at his residence. Police said Gribble battered a neighbor and sprayed an unknown chemical at responding police officers.

Traffic stop nets charge

Nicole Pugh, 23, of the 2200 block of Cedar Ridge Drive in Plainfield was charged with driving while license suspended at 8:40 a.m. July 1 near the intersection of Church and West Main streets after a traffic stop. Pugh was cited and released.

Arrested on warrant

Damiya Howze, 20, of the 2000 block of Beresford Drive in Yorkville was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on June 30 at her residence. Police said they were responding to an open 911 call. Howze was transported to the Kendall County jail to await bond.