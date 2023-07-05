Yorkville River Fest returns July 14-15 at Riverfront Park

Yorkville River Fest will return for a weekend of live music, cardboard boat races, craft beer tasting, family activities and more July 14 and 15 along the Fox River.

Local country musicians Whiskey Romance Band will play from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14. Captain your own hand-made cardboard boat during the Cardboard Boat Races down the Marge Cline Whitewater Course at 6:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. and best-in-show competition beginning at 5:30 p.m. For a full list of details for the boat races, including approved building materials, on the festival website.

Bring the family for a fun-filled day of activities from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Explore a life-size Super Mario course and compete for the highest score through a series of interactive activity levels, including a Mario Kart Racetrack, coin grab and Mushroom Kingdom obstacle course.

Experience the magical world of Never Never Land as kids of all ages are transported to a world of adventure. Explore magical activities, meet the infamous Captain Hook and the mischievous Tinkerbell, create your own custom pixie dust, embark on Captain Hook’s treasure hunt or search for Peter Pan’s elusive shadow.

Tim Gleason, The Country Night and Fletcher Rockwell will perform Saturday during the Valley Chimney Craft Beer Tasting from 2 to 6 p.m. Craft beer tickets are cash only and will be available on the day of the event to patrons aged 21 years and older. All participants in the craft beer tasting must be able to provide a valid ID. For $20 per person or $35 per couple, participants will taste a variety of six local craft beers with a souvenir glass.

For full event details https://www.yorkville.il.us/RiverFest.