Yorkville enjoys a family Fourth of July

YORKVILLE – As the last parade entries passed by Yorkville’s Town Square Park on Independence Day, the party was just getting started.

The huge crowd turned its attention from Church Street and into the formal park space, where the focus was on family fun and togetherness.

Upwards of an estimated 1,000 people enjoyed a variety of activities organized by the city of Yorkville’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Many gathered under trees, seeking shade from the hot sun, including those who arranged their folding chairs in a big semi-circle around the Yorkville Community Band, which played a program of patriotic music.

For the first number, band Director Victor Anderson introduced vocalist Ashley Badger to sing “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Badger, who teaches gifted students at Yorkville School District Y115 elementary and grade schools, has been performing the National Anthem at the Yorkville Independence Day celebration for several years now.

“The honor and the novelty never wears off,” said Badger, who relishes Yorkville’s Fourth of July observance.

“It’s an important tradition in Yorkville,” she said, adding that she is proud to perform with the community band.

“They up their game every year,” Badger said.

Joshua and Katy Spicer of Yorkville enjoy Independence Day in Yorkville's Town Square Park with their daughters, 3-year-old Sophia and 7-month-old Lorelai on July 4, 2023. (Mark Foster)

Parents Joshua and Katy Spicer of Yorkville brought their two young daughters, 7-month-old Lorelai and 3-year-old Sophia, to watch the parade and enjoy the family fun.

“We come every year and wouldn’t miss it,” Joshua said. “We want to show our support for firefighters and police.”

While many of the older folks enjoyed the band concert, young parents looked on as their children amused themselves on gigantic inflatable slides.

For the even more athletically inclined, there were foot races for the children on a wide-open grassy section of the park.

Meanwhile, all of the day’s excitement helped work up some appetites.

Home Run Hotdogs was doing a box office business and people lined up for cold, refreshing treats from Foxy’s Ice Cream and Grandma Rosie’s.

In the evening, Yorkville’s fireworks show was scheduled for dusk on the north side of the city at Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.