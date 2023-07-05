Oswego Presbyterian Church to hold styrofoam recycling event July 22

The Earth Care Team of Oswego Presbyterian Church will be providing styrofoam/polystyrene foam recycling for the community from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22 in the church parking lot at 1976 Route 25, just north of Oswego. Volunteers will provide curbside pickup.

Any foam materials having the PS6 symbol will be accepted. Foam cups and rinsed food containers should be put in a tied-up plastic bag. Packaging foam should be put in separate bags. Foam peanuts and bubble wrap will also be accepted. Padded envelopes or other packaging material and foam insulation cannot be accepted.