Learn more about Oswego history with the Little White School Museum director

Ever wonder why kids from Joliet, Plainfield, Minooka, Yorkville, Montgomery and Aurora all go to Oswego schools? Or how Oswego got its name? Or who the first white settlers of the community were? Or who the native people already living here were who greeted them?

Come and chat about those and any other local history topics that come to mind at the Little White School Museum’s “Let’s Talk Oswego History” with museum director Roger Matile at noon, Saturday, July 15 at 72 Polk St. in Oswego.

Bring your local historical questions and discover some of the community’s most fascinating and entertaining history as Oswego celebrates the 190th anniversary of its settlement, according to a news release.

A $5 donation per person helps maintain the museum’s rich and continually growing collection of more than 36,000 Oswego-related artifacts, photographs and documents. Pre-registration isn’t necessary as walk-ins the day of the program are welcome, but it is recommended to help the museum plan ahead.

To pre-register, call 630-554-1010 or visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.