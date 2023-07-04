Yorkville puts on a big show for Independence Day

YORKVILLE – There was music, marching and motor vehicles, along with community pride, politicking and plenty of commercial messages on display at Yorkville’s Independence Day parade.

The hour-long spectacular wound its way through the near west side of the city, starting at Yorkville High School before looping past Town Square Park, where hundreds of people crowded along Church Street for a prime view of the big show.

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 color guard led the way, receiving a hero’s welcome from the crowd, followed by the sirens and flashing lights of the Yorkville Police Department’s squad cars.

The Yorkville Community Band proved popular with the crowd as it marched past playing patriotic music.

Spectators waived to friends and family in the parade, with entries from Friends of the Yorkville Public Library, Yorkville Congregational Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Yorkville Christian High School, Parkview Christian Academy, Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council 14463 and other community institutions.

Jackie Bidlingmeyer of Yorkville brought sons Mason, 7, and daughter Emily, 9, to see the parade as she does every year. Young Mason’s favorite?

“I like the fire trucks,” said Mason, who enjoyed the blaring sirens from the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District.

And what would a Fourth of July parade be without elected office-holders and a little political messaging?

Mayor John Purcell was at the forefront, handing out candy, followed by a trailer bed bedecked with flowers as aldermen Chris Funkhouser and Rusty Corneils also distributed treats.

Kendall County Democrats, led by County Board member Zach Bachmann with bullhorn in hand, were soon followed by a procession of Kendall County Republican marchers and vehicles.

Republican county officials working the crowd included State’s Attorney Eric Weis, Coroner Jacquie Purcell, Kendall County Judge John McAdams and County Board members Scott Gengler, Ruben Rodriguez, Dan Koukol and Brian DeBolt.

Perennial County Board candidate Todd Milliron, an independent, brought up the rear of the political portion of the procession riding a motorcycle.

Later, County Board member Brooke Shanley waived from the Kendall County Animal Control Department’s van.

The parade came to a brief halt for a demonstration by the robe-clad students of Yorkville’s Taekwondo Korea Center. The students put on a martial arts show, first wielding nunchucks and then thrilling the crowd with a board-breaking exhibition.

Other Yorkville youth sports groups represented at the parade were the Yorkville Foxes travel softball and baseball teams and the Spirit All Stars cheerleading and tumbling squads.

A trailer bed served as the stage for the Yorkville rock group subAtonic, which received some head-shaking cheers as the band bashed out a tune.

Antique vehicles from the Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery, a Conservation Foundation project, were another crowd-pleaser.

American ingenuity and enterprise also were on display as the parade featured entries from Yorkville businesses.

They included Your Performing Arts Center, Yorkville Heating and Air Conditioning, Fox Landscaping, Dhuse Chiropractic, Kendall County Concrete, Premier Sewer and Septic Service, Fox Bluff Resort and Cottages and many others.