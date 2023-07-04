Sandwich Public Library releases summer event schedule

Sandwich Public Library District has announced its summer event schedule for the months of July and August.

Out of This World Family Trivia - 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Come to the library with your family to compete in this trivia challenge. The winning family will receive four movie passes to Classic Cinemas and a gift card to Johnny K’s.

Make a Mess: Outdoor Art - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 17: Get messy and make something out of it during this outdoor art session. Wear clothes that can get dirty.

Cernan Earth and Space Center: A Community Field Trip - 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: All ages are welcome to this field trip to the planetarium at Triton College. The trip will include two shows at the planetarium plus other exhibits, lunch and time in the gift shop. Registration is required for this event, which costs $5 per person. Transportation is not provided. Triton College is located 54 miles northeast of Sandwich at 2000 N,. Fifth Ave. in River Grove.

Jedi Training with Luke and Leia - 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22: Luke and Leia will visit the library from a galaxy far, far away. All ages are welcome at the library to learn what it takes to be a Jedi.

Making Next-Level Ice Cream - 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: Watch as Molly Fraser transforms simple ingredients into delicious homemade ice cream. Learn how to churn your own frozen treats, sample Fraser’s creations and take home some recipes. Registration is required.

Library Lock-In - 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Crafts, games and more will be available during the library lock-in. This event is for children aged 4 to 12 years. Only children, staff and volunteers will be permitted in the building. Spots are limited and permission slips are required.

Crafting Herbal Mocktails - 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Learn to make simple syrups and herb extractions to craft a myriad of herb-flavored and scented, alcohol-free mocktails. Rethink party punch with herbal ingredients, make your own bitters, stir up a faux gin and discuss the history of herbs in alcoholic beverages. Registration is required.

Teen Takeover - 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Teens take over the library during this after-hours event. There will be food, games, fun and more.

The Basics of Heart-Healthy Cooking - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: Join staff from the Leishman Center for Culinary Health for this one-hour demonstration on the basics of heart-healthy cooking. Recipes and a tasting are included. Registration is required.