July 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Little White School Museum in Oswego hosting flag exhibit through Sept. 29

By Shaw Local News Network
The Little White School Museum in Oswego is hosting an exhibit of seldom-seen flags titled “Grand Old Flags” until Sept. 29.

Flags on exhibit range from 48-star US flags from the 1940s to flags that marked special occasions such as the 1976 US Bicentennial and more. Regular museum hours are Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission to the museum, located at 72 Polk Street in Oswego, is free. Donations are accepted.

For more information on the Little White School Museum, call 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.