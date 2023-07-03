Little White School Museum in Oswego hosting flag exhibit through Sept. 29

The Little White School Museum in Oswego is hosting an exhibit of seldom-seen flags titled “Grand Old Flags” until Sept. 29.

Flags on exhibit range from 48-star US flags from the 1940s to flags that marked special occasions such as the 1976 US Bicentennial and more. Regular museum hours are Thursday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission to the museum, located at 72 Polk Street in Oswego, is free. Donations are accepted.

For more information on the Little White School Museum, call 630-554-2999, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.