Harvest New Beginnings celebrating 60 years

Harvest New Beginnings in Oswego will recognize its 60 year anniversary July 14 to 16 with a celebration weekend including a free concert, car show and outside celebration service with food, games and family fun. All events are free, and the community is invited to attend.

The 60-year anniversary celebration will include a variety of festivities, kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, with a free indoor concert with vertical worship. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 15, the church will host a car, bike and tractor show with food and coffee trucks. The community is invited to attend the outdoor Celebration Service at 10 a.m. July 16 under the big tent in the Harvest fields, followed by a barbecue lunch, outdoor games, bounce houses and more.

There is no charge for any of the weekend events. Free concert tickets and anniversary event details are posted online atharvest.church. The church is at 5315 Douglas Road in Oswego.

Harvest, formerly known as Oswego Baptist, hosted its first service on July 7, 1963, and met at 254 S. Madison St. near downtown Oswego. The church moved to its present location at Plainfield and Douglas roads in 1993 and has continued to see growth in attendance and church membership. In the past 10 years, the church has added a new worship sanctuary seating 1,200 with a large, welcoming foyer, a café and outdoor patio. The church now sits on 31 acres of land, much of it acquired by donation.

For information, contact the church at 630-554-3858 or email harvest@hnb.church.