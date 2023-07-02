Plano church hosting school supply drive

The Plano Methodist Church is collecting school supplies for children in Kendall County.

According to a news release, items of the greatest need are 17-inch backpacks, #2 pencils, 5-tab dividers for binders, 1-inch hard three-hole binders and wide-ruled filler paper.

These items will be taken to Kendall County Community Food Pantry on July 24 in time for the distribution of school supplies through Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Joining forces to help those in need can only make communities stronger, according to the release.