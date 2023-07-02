July 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Plano church hosting school supply drive

By Shaw Local News Network
School supplies collected through the United Methodist Church of Plano.

The United Methodist Church of Plano is hosting a school supplies drive. (photo provided by United Methodist Church of Plano)

The Plano Methodist Church is collecting school supplies for children in Kendall County.

According to a news release, items of the greatest need are 17-inch backpacks, #2 pencils, 5-tab dividers for binders, 1-inch hard three-hole binders and wide-ruled filler paper.

These items will be taken to Kendall County Community Food Pantry on July 24 in time for the distribution of school supplies through Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

Joining forces to help those in need can only make communities stronger, according to the release.