Settlement eyed in Kendall County Board term lengths lawsuit

YORKVILLE – A settlement agreement is in the works that will have the effect of requiring Kendall County Board members to draw lots to determine the lengths of their terms of office.

Every 10 years, the entire County Board is up for election to allow for redistricting after the decennial census. Terms of office are staggered so half the board seats are up for election every two years.

The county in the past used a lottery system in which the county clerk draws numbered pingpong balls to determine the five board members who will start with four-year terms and who will be up for reelection in two years.

However, the board decided ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 election to change the way the staggered terms of office are determined.

Under the new system, the top five vote-getters start with four-year terms of office while the next five begin with two-year terms. The new board was seated using that system last December.

Yorkville resident Todd Milliron, who was running for a board seat in District 1 under the independent Kendall County Party banner, filed a lawsuit challenging the new system in Kendall County Circuit Court on Sept. 19, 2022.

Milliron notes that Illinois election law stipulates that terms lengths are to be determined “by lot.”

Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office Civil Division Chief Jim Webb and Milliron’s attorney Ed Mullen of Chicago appeared before Associate Judge Joseph Voiland at the Kendall County Courthouse on June 29.

The two attorneys met with Voiland privately in the judge’s chambers to discuss the proposed settlement agreement.

Kendall County Board members had reviewed the deal in closed session just two days before.

Milliron said the settlement calls for the county to conduct a lottery to determine the board members’ term lengths.

Still at issue apparently is whether or not the county ordinance will be declared invalid and whether Milliron will receive reimbursement for court and attorney costs.

After emerging from his chambers, Voiland set a July 27 hearing date, when an agreement is expected to be reached. Voiland will be retiring from the bench just days later.

Milliron is regarded as something of a political gadfly among county officials, who initially sought to have the lawsuit thrown out of court.

The State’s Attorney’s Office argued that because Milliron failed to win a seat on the board, he lacked the standing to file suit.

Voiland rejected that argument, ruling that Milliron’s status as a voter and resident of Kendall County were sufficient.