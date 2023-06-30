Fox Valley Orchestra will perform concert in Aurora July 2

Kicking off two summer pops concerts, Fox Valley Orchestra will perform “A Star-Spangled FVO” at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora.

The public is invited. Parking is free.

Stephen Squires directs the program that sizzles with Sousa marches, Morton Gould’s American Salute, Armed Forces Medley, a “tribute to Satchmo” and featured works by American composers.

Included will be Gershwin’s “American in Paris Suite,” Bernstein’s “West Side Story” numbers, favorites by Leroy Anderson and the moving “Ashokan Farewell” arrangement by Bob Cerulli, theme song for Ken Burns’ mini-series, “The Civil War.”

The series continues with “FVO at the Movies” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, also at St. Mark’s.

Featured will be great music by great American composers from some of the most iconic films in cinema. Included will be “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” " Star Wars,” “Forrest Gump,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Star Trek” and “ET.”

Tickets are $26 for adults, $18 for children ages 8 and under and $22 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at the door and online at app.arts-people.com/index.php?Ticketing=FVO.

For more information, visit foxvalleyorchestra.org.