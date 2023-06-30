Annual pork fundraiser supports Kendall County community, youth programs

The community provided generous support for the Friends of Extension and Kendall County 4-H Foundation’s annual pork chop dinner fundraiser Thursday, June 15 at the University of Illinois Extension office in Yorkville.

Drive-through dinner volunteers served 720 meals with help from 4-H families and leaders, Master Gardeners and other Extension volunteers. According to Executive Director Diane Morris, the annual event raised about $10,000 this year.

4-H members help serve meals to Extension supporters at the 2023 drive-thru dinner fundraiser. (photo provided by Friends of Extension)

“We continue to be humbled by the community’s support of 4-H and Extension programs by purchasing pork chop fundraiser tickets,” Morris said in a news release. “We also are grateful to the many businesses and individuals who go the extra mile to help us cover our expenses.”

Sponsors for the 2023 Pork Chop Fundraiser include: Brummel Realty, Compeer Financial, Doors by Russ, Grainco F.S., Inc., Grundy Bank, Heartland Bank & Trust, Kellogg Farms, Law Office of Daniel J. Kramer, Wesley and Diane Morris, Joel and Nancy Ottosen, John and Kay Shaw, Stewart Farms Partnership, Bob and Sarah Stewart, Synergy Financial Services, Inc., and Wayda Go! Chiropractic. In-kind donors include: Clearview Pork, G-Force Labels & Printing and Kendall County Pork Producers. The following 4-H families were the top ticket sellers this year: first place, the Schobert family; second place, the Lohrey family; and third place, the Petrusa family.

All event proceeds will help support the community programs provided by the University of Illinois Extension in Kendall County, including 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and more. For more information on Illinois Extension, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk or call 630-553-5823.