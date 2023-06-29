Former Kendall County employee repaying $32,000 in wages and benefits paid in error

YORKVILLE – A former employee of the Kendall County Circuit Court Clerk is repaying about $32,000 in wages and benefits mistakenly paid after leaving the office.

Circuit Court Clerk Matthew Prochaska said the probationary employee resigned in April 2022, but it was discovered earlier in February this year that the person’s name was still listed as active in the county’s computer system.

The former employee began repaying the money this spring over what will be a two-year period, Prochaska said.

“We have a settlement agreement and she is paying it all back,” Prochaska said.

The error resulted from a miscommunication between his office and the treasurer’s office, which handles payroll, the court clerk said.

Through direct deposit, the employee was paid about $20,500 in gross wages, Prochaska said. The remainder of the $32,000 included automated payments for health insurance, Medicare tax and the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.

The error was discovered after an audit by the county’s Human Resources Department, Prochaska said.

Since then, a system of checks and balances has been instituted to ensure such an error does not reoccur, Prochaska said.