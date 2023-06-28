Oswego Village Board to hold special meeting to fill board vacancy

The Oswego Village Board is set to vote on filling a board vacancy during a special meeting at 6 p.m. July 5.

During Tuesday’s Village Board meeting, Village Board President Ryan Kauffman announced that he had picked Karen Novy to fill the vacancy.

In May, newly-elected village trustee Luis Perez resigned to pursue an out-of-state job opportunity. Perez was elected to the Village Board in April 2023 and his term expires in April 2027. He previously served on the Village Board from 2015 to 2021.

Kauffman had previously picked Thomas Collins to fill the vacancy. But he did not garner enough support from the Village Board earlier this month for the appointment to go through.

Whoever is appointed to fill the vacancy would serve until the 2025 consolidated election, at which time a candidate will be elected to serve the remaining two years of Perez’s term.

Novy is a longtime Oswego resident who has children in Oswego School District 308. She has been involved in many community activities, including being a founding member of the Kiwanis of Oswego club.

She also is involved in the League of Women Voters Aurora Area, is a former Oswego planning and zoning commissioner and is the former chief of staff for State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego.

“She has an enormous amount of experience and knowledge,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman said the process to fill the vacancy has been open and transparent.

“I interviewed many wonderful residents of this community and that list of everyone I interviewed was shared with all the trustees about two weeks ago,” he said. “The wonderful thing about this community is that we have so many people willing to step into public service.”

Kauffman said all of the trustees had the opportunity to interview the top two candidates that he was considering to fill the vacancy, including Novy.

Village trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott said she appreciated having the opportunity to interview the two candidates. However, she felt the board should not take a vote on filling the vacancy at the meeting because Novy’s name had not been announced prior to Tuesday’s meeting.

“The past two years that I’ve served on this board, it’s always been shared with the community in regards to who the appointment would be,” she said. “I feel that it’s important for us to continue to let our community members also be involved in this process.”

However, village trustee Andrew Torres said the public has already had a say in the matter.

“When I look at it objectively, the village did speak on April 4 when they elected Luis Perez,” he said. “Whoever takes his place should be in line with what the voters chose.”

Village trustee Tom Guist agreed with Jones Sinnott.

“We should give the constituents of the village the opportunity to make a comment on the appointment that is now just being announced,” he said.