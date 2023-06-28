Discover the hidden meanings in familiar spirituals during Oswego museum’s July 1 program

In the years before the Civil War, the members of the Underground Railroad spirited thousands of escaped enslaved people to freedom in Canada.

On Saturday, July 1, Oswego’s Little White School Museum will host a free look at how information about the Underground’s escape routes were communicated to those attempting to escape the horrors of slavery.

The program, “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad,” will begin at 12:30 p.m. to entertain and inform visitors how familiar songs, passed from person to person aided and facilitated the escape of so many.

Join retired middle school language arts teacher Connie Martin as she explains the connections of Negro spirituals with the deeper meanings and interpretations of lyrics of some songs. Find out how powerful, sacred songs that derived from the heart of antebellum enslaved Africans were melodic outflowings of religious expression, passion and the hope to be free. Negro spirituals, as originated in America, tell of sorrow, trials and tribulations, secrecy and hiding, and hope for a sense of community.

The museum is at 72 Polk St. (Polk at Jackson) just two blocks east of Oswego’s historic downtown business district. This program will be presented by the museum in partnership with the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speakers Bureau. Registration is not required for this free program, but will help the museum plan for the number of visitors. To register, call 630-554-1010 or visit the Oswegoland Park District’s website, oswegolandparkdistrict.org/programs-events/history/.

The museum, a joint project of the heritage association and the Oswegoland Park District, annually welcomes thousands of visitors to the gallery and archives research area. Regular hours are 2 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday and Sunday, and 4 to 9 p.m. and Monday, Admission is free, but donations are always gratefully accepted.

For information, call 630-554-2999, email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.