Kendall County communities to celebrate Independence Day

Kendall County communities will celebrate Independence Day with parades, fireworks and other family-friendly activities.

Oswego

The Oswego Fourth of July fireworks display will start at about 9:30 p.m. at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego.

Yorkville

Yorkville will celebrate the July 4 holiday with a parade and fireworks.

The parade will line up at 7:30 a.m. at Yorkville High School, and step off at 9 a.m.

The route for the march is south on Game Farm Road, east on West Saumonauk Street, south on King Street, east on West Main Street and north on Church Street to Tower Lane, where the parade will end at Yorkville Grade School.

Activities will get underway at Town Square Park immediately after the parade and continue until 1 p.m.

The fireworks show will be seen at the corner of Route 47 and Countryside Parkway, beginning at dusk. More information is available at Yorkville.il.us/July4.

This map shows the parade route for Yorkville's Independence Day parade on July 4, 2023. (Courtesy of the city of Yorkville)

Plano

The Plano fireworks show will be held at dusk on June 30 at the Plano High School Reaper Stadium. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with concessions offered by the Plano Sports Boosters. Alcohol, tobacco, firearms, fireworks, coolers or tailgating are not allowed.

Plano will host its third annual Family Fun Independence Day Parade on July 2.

Residents are encouraged to bring the family and walk in the parade. Participants may decorate bicycles, wagons and strollers and join the fun.

Parade participants should gather by 12:30 p.m. at the Splash Pad at North and James streets, with the parade kicking off at 1 p.m..

The mile-long route is proceeds down Main Street before heading north through the neighborhoods and circling back to the starting point.

Afterwards, youngsters may enjoy the kids a “Touch-a-Truck” event back at the starting point. This is a “walking” parade for participants and no uninvited motorized vehicles will be allowed to participate.

Sandwich

The Sandwich Park District will host an Independence Day parade and fireworks show on July 1.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and follows a route from Lisbon Street to Ash Street, south to Center Street, east to Main Street, north to Lisbon Street and west to the Sandwich Fairgrounds.

The annual fireworks display will get underway at dusk at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite. Festivities include live entertainment, music, food, games and the fireworks show. The fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per vehicle, cash only

Newark

Newark will celebrate Independence Day with its annual parade on July 4.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from Newark High School, 413 Chicago Road. After the parade, activities will continue downtown in the park at Jackson and Front streets.

The grand marshals of this year’s parade are the Mentor Lleshi family of Newark Country Kitchen.

Parade entries may begin arriving after 8 a.m. All are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for Mayor’s Choice, best original design, best decorated ATV or golf cart, best antique car, best tractor entry and best horse entry. Parade sponsors are Underhill Trucking Inc. and Just In Time.

The flag raising at the park will be followed by the pedal tractor pull, sponsored by Toftoy Farms, and the egg drop, sponsored by Homegrown Meat. Ice cream lunch in the park, prepared by Homegrown Meat, is sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Boy Scouts will serve hot dogs, chips, pop and water in the park, and the Newark Lutheran Church will host an ice cream social on its lawn. The library will conduct a book sale and craft activity.

The numbered button drawing and basket raffle will take place at 2 p.m. at the gazebo. This year’s Fourth of July button features Newark Country Kitchen. Winners’ names will be posted at the library, Heartland Bank and Fern Dell Museum.