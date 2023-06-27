Group belts out songs from “The Little Mermaid” in Oswego in memory of teacher

Toni Morgan and her fellow musical friends only had a short time to belt out “Under the Sea” as they stood in the middle of the intersection in front of the Oswego Public Library in downtown Oswego before the light turned green.

“I’m a theater nerd.” — Participant Jenna Heerdt

Morgan and others performed songs from the musical “The Little Mermaid” June 23 in front of the library. The production honored Chris Meade, a Tinley Park teacher who died in May 2021 after fighting colon cancer for six years.

“She was my best friend for like 41 years,” said Morgan, a Yorkville School District 115 teacher who previously taught in Oswego School District 308 and is a former Oswego School Board member.

June 23 was Meade’s birthday. She passed away in May 2021 at age 53.

Morgan organized the event. Meade had introduced Morgan to “Crosswalk the Musical,” which was a recurring segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Cordon and others would perform musical numbers at crosswalks during a red light.

“It’s the longest traffic light in Oswego I could find,” she said. “There’s five streets going into that intersection, so the light is longer than it would be at a regular light.”

Jenna Heerdt has been participating in the event since the first one in 2019. That year, they sang songs performed by Julie Andrews in various musicals, including “A Spoonful of Sugar.”

“I’m a theater nerd,” said Heerdt, who also is a teacher in Yorkville School District 115. “I love ‘The Little Mermaid.’ I still haven’t seen the new one. I need to go do that.”

She continues to enjoy participating in the activity.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the summer,” Heerdt said.

She never got to know Meade.

“But I feel like I do through Toni,” Heerdt said. “She has preserved her memory well. It is a nice way to honor her friend.”

Also participating was Morgan’s husband, Allan, and their daughter, Cal, who said that “The Little Mermaid” was one of her favorite musicals growing up.

“The biggest thing for me is honoring Chris’ memory because she was a precious friend of my mother’s and someone I grew up knowing,” Cal Morgan said. “She was an adult that I could trust and talk to. She had kids my age that I was friends with. It was the first time that I experienced someone close to my parents’ age passing and leaving kids behind that were around my age. I love coming to this and getting to celebrate what Chris would have loved to celebrate.”