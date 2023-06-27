Credit union awards scholarships totaling $4,000 to local grads

Earthmover Credit Union (ECU) awarded four Teen Investment Program (T.I.P.) college scholarships totaling $4,000 to local high school students. The winners were chosen based on outstanding academics, extracurricular involvement and an essay about what success looks like in their desired career field.

The tiered scholarships were awarded to the following students:

Garrett Gatza of Plano was awarded the first place $2,000 scholarship. He will attend Unity College to study wildlife conservation.

Scholarship winner Garrett Gazta, left, with ECU Vice President of Marketing & Business Development Janel Cabadas. (photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Grace Loy of Montgomery was awarded the second place $1,000 scholarship. She will attend North Central College to study elementary education.

Miranda Mahoney of Oswego was awarded the third place $500 scholarship. She will attend Illinois State University to study environmental system sciences and sustainability.

Paige Amwoza of Wheaton was awarded the fourth place $500 scholarship. She will attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to study biology.

ECU is a not-for-profit full-service banking institution that has been serving its members for over 60 years. Membership is available to anyone living or working in Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Will, LaSalle, DeKalb or Grundy County. For information, contact ECU at 630-844-4950 or visit earthmovercu.com.