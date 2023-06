This was the 10th anniversary of Summer Solstice, first held in 2013. The event went on hiatus in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teala Marie of Yorkville shows her skills with a hoop while the Miles Miller Band performs on Friday June 23, 2023 during the Summer Solstice Music Festival in downtown Yorkville. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)