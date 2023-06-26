Somonauk-Leland-Sandwich FFA honored at state convention

Members of the Somonauk-Leland-Sandwich FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention on June 13 to 15 along with more than 5,000 FFA members, advisers and guests. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event recognized achievements of Illinois FFA members, elected the major state officer team and celebrated agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Somonauk-Leland-Sandwich FFA:

Shawn Adelman, Brianna Gibson and Bella Ray were conferred with Illinois State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

Brianna Gibson was installed as the president of Illinois FFA’s Section 7. The 25 newly installed section presidents are members of the 2023-24 Illinois State Officer Team.

The chapter earned the foundation’s $4,000 Club Award for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA that raised at least $4,000. The chapter’s fundraising total was $4,458.

In addition, the chapter was named a National Chapter Award Finalist and will compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall.

Students at the convention were greeted with activities, including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy of Illinois and from each of the retiring major state officers.