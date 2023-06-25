Plano library announces upcoming programming

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Summer Reading Program for All Ages: June 1-July 31. Join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. Earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Be sure to check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

Adult programs

Yoga with Jen: Fridays, June 23, 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no-pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few or all of them.

Writers’ Group: Thursday, June 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesdays, June 27 and July 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Crafts to Go - Paint Stick American Flag: Available Saturday, July 1. Free take home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. to noon, meeting room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Being Remarkable: A Spanish Language Workshop Series: Tuesdays, July 11, 18, 25 and Aug. 1, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Presented by Ricardo Molano Nieto via Zoom. Attend from home or come to the library. Do you want to be a remarkable person? Whatever your context—the workplace, community involvement, family—this four-week workshop will help you become the best you can be by introducing ideas about how we listen, speak and our mindset. This program is offered in collaboration with the Sandwich Public Library. Registration required.

Ser Extraordinario: Una Seria de Talleres en Españolmartes: 11 de julio, 18 de julio, 25 de julio and 1 de Agosto, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ¿Desea ser una persona notable? En cualquier contexto—en el trabajo, en la comunidad, o en la familia—este taller de cuatro semanas le ayudará a convertirse en lo mejor que puede ser. Introduce ideas sobre cómo hablar, escuchar, y sobre la mentalidad. Presentado por Ricardo Molano Nieto. Este es un taller Zoom y se ofrece en colaboración con Sandwich Public Library. Se puede unirse a Zoom desde casa o venir a Plano Community Library para ver la reunión en Zoom desde la biblioteca. Se requiere inscripción. Para inscribir para ver la reunión Zoom desde casa, escanee el código QR o use el enlace en nuestro sitio web. Para asistir a la reunión en la biblioteca de Plano, llame a 630-552-2009 para inscribir.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m., in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, June 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m., Kids’ Program Room. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, June 28, July 5, 12 and 19, 10:30 to 11 a.m., 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., Meeting Room. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required.

Rhyme Time en Español: jueves, 22 y 29 de junio & 6, 13, y 20 de julio, 10:30 - 11 a.m., Meeting Room. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español. Llame al 630-552-2025 para registrarse.

Create Art @ the Library: Monday, June 26, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m., Meeting Room. For independent students entering grades 1-9. Bring your creativity, imagination and patience—the library will supply the rest. You’ll create a summer themed project using a variety of materials. Registration required.

From our Gardens to our Plates: Tuesday, June 27, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m., Meeting Room. For independent children age 4 through entering grade 2, without an adult. So many delicious vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds grow in our gardens. We’ll read about gardening, explore activity centers and finish by preparing a delicious sunflower seed salad. Registration required.

Bookworms: Monday, July 3, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Kids’ Program Room. For independent students entering grades 1-4. Join us for healthy snacks, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages: Tuesday, July 11 of Thursday, July 13, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For children entering grades 4 and 5. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. “The Penderwicks: A Summer Tale of Four Sisters, Two Rabbits, and a Very Interesting Boy” by Jane Birdsall will be discussed. Registration required.

Chicken Storytime: Saturday, July 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. For children age 3 through entering grade 5. Children under 6 must be with an adult. There will be chickens in the library. Join us for chicken stories and then have a chance to meet and pet beautiful chickens. Suzanne Waldrop, owner of the silkies, will answer your questions about taking care of chickens. Registration required.