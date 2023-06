The Sunday school program at Church of Good Shepherd in Oswego recently completed its final mission project of the school year, a micro food pantry. This food pantry is available to all who are in need regardless of income. It is located by the parking lot entrance doors of the church at 5 W. Washington St. in downtown Oswego.

The micro food pantry is located at 5 W. Washington St. in Oswego. (photo provided by Church of Good Shepherd)