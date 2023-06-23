June 23, 2023
Judge Joseph Voiland to retire from 23rd Judicial Circuit Court in DeKalb, Kendall counties

DeKalb County Courthouse building in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb County judge who’s served on the bench for nearly a decade is set to retire July 31.

Associate Judge Joseph Voiland was initially appointed to the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court – which operates in DeKalb and Kendall counties – in 2014, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Voiland’s retirement will leave a vacancy which will be filled by appointment, according to the release.

“Judge Viland is an exceptional judge,” said Chief Judge Bradley Waller in a statement. “Judge Voiland is respectful to attorneys and litigants and worked extremely hard in arriving at a fair decision.

Waller and the other Circuit Court judges are reportedly in the process of identifying Voiland’s replacement, according to the release. A vote on the successor is expected near the end of July.

Presiding Kendall County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Krentz said in a statement that Voiland will be missed by his colleagues.

“Judge Voiland is one of the most respected and admired judges in our circuit,” Krentz said in a news release.

Voiland studies law and earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in 1974, according to the release. He went on to earn a juris doctorate from Loyola University School of Law in 1977.

Before his took up the bench, Voiland worked in private practice and as a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois which has court offices in Chicago and Rockford.