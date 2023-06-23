Judge Joseph Voiland to retire from 23rd Judicial Circuit Court in DeKalb, Kendall counties

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb County judge who’s served on the bench for nearly a decade is set to retire July 31.

Associate Judge Joseph Voiland was initially appointed to the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court – which operates in DeKalb and Kendall counties – in 2014, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Courthouse.

Voiland’s retirement will leave a vacancy which will be filled by appointment, according to the release.

“Judge Viland is an exceptional judge,” said Chief Judge Bradley Waller in a statement. “Judge Voiland is respectful to attorneys and litigants and worked extremely hard in arriving at a fair decision.

Waller and the other Circuit Court judges are reportedly in the process of identifying Voiland’s replacement, according to the release. A vote on the successor is expected near the end of July.

Presiding Kendall County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Krentz said in a statement that Voiland will be missed by his colleagues.

“Judge Voiland is one of the most respected and admired judges in our circuit,” Krentz said in a news release.

Voiland studies law and earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in 1974, according to the release. He went on to earn a juris doctorate from Loyola University School of Law in 1977.

Before his took up the bench, Voiland worked in private practice and as a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois which has court offices in Chicago and Rockford.