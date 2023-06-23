Group to perform selections from “The Little Mermaid” in downtown Oswego Friday afternoon

Fans of “The Little Mermaid” might want to stop by the Oswego Public Library in downtown Oswego around 4 p.m. Friday.

A group of people will perform songs from the musical “The Little Mermaid” at about 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection in front of the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. The production will honor Chris Meade, a Tinley Park teacher who died in May 2021 after fighting colon cancer for six years.

“She was my best friend for like 41 years,” said Yorkville School District 115 teacher Toni Morgan, who previously taught in Oswego School District 308 and is a former Oswego School Board member.

June 23 was Meade’s birthday. She passed away in May 2021 at age 53.

Morgan is organizing the event. If anyone would like to join the group, they can call her at 630-660-8773. In 2021, Morgan and others were at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Route 34 in Oswego performing songs the musical “Hamilton.”

Meade had introduced Morgan to “Crosswalk the Musical,” which was a recurring segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Cordon and others would perform musical numbers at crosswalks during a red light.

“It’s the longest traffic light in Oswego I could find,” she said. “There’s five streets going into that intersection, so the light is longer than it would be at a regular light.”

They chose to spotlight “The Little Mermaid” this time because of the recent live-action remake of the beloved cartoon. They also will be dressed in costume.

Just prior to the event, the group plans to rehearse at Morgan’s house. She hopes the community enjoys the production.

“It’s something that is meant to cheer people up and make them feel good,” Morgan said.