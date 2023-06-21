Utility work begins on Latham Street in Sandwich, motorists advised to find detour route

Motorists are being advised to avoid Latham Street in Sandwich as ComEd works to install new poles and move high voltage power lines from the existing poles to the new poles within the utility easement along the street.

The project, which started June 19, is expected to take at least two months to complete, according to a news release from the city of Sandwich.

“Much of the delay and the anticipated duration of the project is due to it taking place during the summer months,” Sandwich City Administrator Geoff Penman in the release. “During the months of June, July, and August, Commonwealth Edison has limits on how long high voltage lines can be taken off line as grid requirements are closely monitored to maintain adequate power during summer months.”

Flaggers will be on site and will assist motorists that need to reach their home. However, motorists are advised to take an alternative route if possible.