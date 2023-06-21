Sandwich City Council sets new restrictions on leaf burning

The Sandwich City Council has set new restrictions on leaf burning in an attempt to address health concerns about the practice.

At its meeting Monday, the City Council voted to allow dry leaf burning from noon to 6 p.m. or sundown, whichever comes first. No burning will be allowed on city holidays that are observed.

In addition, leaf burning will not be allowed on Sundays. The new rules are being added to the city’s ordinance regarding disposal of garbage, rubbish and combustible material as it relates to regulation of leaf burning within the city limits.

Residents have attended City Council meetings recently asking for more restrictions on leaf burning, citing health concerns.

“The City Council wanted at least one day a week when there is no burning (going on),” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said after the meeting.

Previously, leaf burning was allowed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Latham said the city tries to educate residents about the rules before issuing tickets.

“Usually we’ll take the ordinance and we’ll educate the community, especially if it’s a first time violator,” Latham said. “But if it’s egregious, the person could be ticketed.”

Residents can only burn leaves on their own property. It remains unlawful for any person to burn any leaves, paper, rubbish or other substances on public property.

In addition, it is unlawful for any person to burn wet cardboard or paper, rags, feathers, wet or green leaves, green weeds or grass at any time and the burning of any material such as rubber, tires, leather, tar paper, old batteries or any material which emits an offensive odor when burned is unlawful.