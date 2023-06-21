Retiring Sandwich police sergeant honored for service to city

Retiring Sandwich Police Sergeant Jerry Ikemire was honored for his service to the village during the June 19 Sandwich City Council meeting.

Ikemire began his full time service as a police officer with the Sandwich Police Department in 2006 and was promoted to sergeant in 2017. Prior to that, he had worked part-time for the police department.

I certainly do appreciate my years here. — Retiring Sandwich Police Sergeant Jerry Ikemire

In addition, Ikemire had prior part-time law enforcement experience with Somonauk Police Department and worked 12 years full time for the city of Yorkville.

“Certainly Jerry has had a great career here and we want to thank him for his service,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said in honoring Ikemire.

Sandwich Interim Police Chief Rick Bleichner echoed those comments.

“Sergeant Ikemire has built a great deal of community relationships in his time with the Sandwich Police Department. We are thankful for his years of service and his knowledge of department operations will be missed,” he said in an email.

Ikemire, who has been a police officer for a total of 35 years, said the time is right for him to retire. During the meeting, he said having the opportunity to help other people has been a “big joy for me.”

“I’ve certainly enjoyed working here,” he said. “I’ve developed so many friendships here. I appreciate what the city has given me all these years, just for shaping my mental mind and my emotional mind…I think the city has given me more than I’ve given them, if that’s possible from a public service standpoint. I certainly do appreciate my years here.”

Also at the meeting, Sandwich Police Detective Jennifer Marcellis was promoted to sergeant to fill the vacancy. She will begin her patrol sergeant assignment in the coming weeks, Bleichner said.

In May, the Sandwich City Council hired Bleichner as interim police chief after deciding not to renew the contract of Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi. He had served as Sandwich police chief since September 2013.

Bianchi retired as Normal police chief in 2022 after leading the department for 11 years. He had started with the Normal Police Department in 1991.

The city found Bleichner through the Illinois Association of Police Chiefs, which it also is using to find a permanent chief. Bleichner’s contract is for four months or until the city hires a new police chief.