Oswego museum announces July program schedule

The Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego, will host several July programs designed to entertain and inform area residents.

July’s museum programming kicks off with the free program, “Hidden Messages in Negro Spirituals on the Underground Railroad,” at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Come to the museum and find out how powerful, sacred songs that derived from the heart of antebellum enslaved Africans were melodic outflowing of religious expression, passion and the hope to be free. Negro spirituals, as originated in America, tell of sorrow, trials and tribulations, secrecy and hiding, and hope for a sense of community. Join retired middle school language arts teacher Connie Martin as she explains the connections of Negro Spirituals with the deeper meanings and interpretations of lyrics of some songs.

“Let’s Talk Oswego History” will be presented from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15. Registration is $5 in advance or at the door—walk-ins are welcome—for this program suitable for those age 12 and up. The Little White School Museum hosts this informal chat with museum director and Oswego historian Roger Matile. Bring your local history questions and comments and discover some of the community’s fascinating and entertaining hidden history as Oswego celebrates the 190th anniversary of its settlement.

July wraps up with “Oswego History Tour – Downtown Main Street,” at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Registration for those 21 and older is $15 for park district residents, $20 for non-residents. Join members of the Oswegoland Heritage Association for a 45 minute stroll up and down Main Street between Jefferson and Washington and learn about historic landmarks, talk about the stores and businesses that first appeared when the village was newly formed, discuss the critical role fires had in shaping the village’s past and present and explore the significant changes that growth created. The tour begins and ends at the Oswego Brewing Co.; so guests can enjoy a glass of beer (included in the cost) as heritage association guides have an informal Q&A session when the tour ends.

Call the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010 or visit the museum website at littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/oswego-history-tour-legacy-farms/ to register online. Space is limited.