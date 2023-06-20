Local credit union raises over $1,000 for Kendall County animal shelter

Earthmover Credit Union raised $1,197 for the Kendall County Animal Control at a recent shred event in Montgomery, according to a news release.

Held in collaboration with the village of Montgomery, the event provided not only a safe and accessible way for the community to securely destroy personal documents, it also provided an opportunity for ECU Business Developer Manager Heidi Baird to fundraise for an important cause.

May’s drive-through shred event took place at the Montgomery Police Department. The Kendall County Animal Control had set up a table nearby and had dogs on-site that were currently up for adoption. Monty, the Montgomery Police Department’s comfort dog, was also present at the event.

“I’m motivated by my desire to raise as much as I can to help,” Baird said in a news release. “Every little bit helps.”

A few days after the shred event, Baird presented the Kendall County Animal Control with a check for $1,197.

“Earthmover partners with the village of Montgomery to offer a free service to the community and the community in turn donates to a local organization,” Baird said. “Everyone is giving something to help.”