PrairieFest Parade marches through downtown Oswego Sunday

Twin sisters Lidi and Lara Roberts like to do things together.

That includes participating in Sunday’s PrairieFest Parade in downtown Oswego as part of the color guard unit of the Oswego East High School Marching Band.

The Annual PrairieFest parade The Oswego East High School Marching Band at the annual PrairieFest parade in downtown Oswego. June 18, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Both sisters will be at freshmen at Oswego East High School this fall.

“I had such a good time,” Lidi Roberts said. “It was really fun. Everybody was waving and cheering.”

Lara Roberts said being in the color guard unit with her sister is fun.

“It’s a great experience,” she said. “It’s just a great thing to be doing with your twin sister. It just so happens that we like a lot of the same things.”

Their next performance will be at the first Oswego East football game of the season. The theme of this year’s parade was “Summer Starts Here,” which celebrates a a 34-year tradition of PrairieFest kicking off the season of sunshine.

Sunday was the last day of the four-day PrairieFest, organized every year by the Oswegoland Park District. Sunday was also Father’s Day, and Yorkville resident Joe Peters spent part of the day watching the parade with his two sons.

Peters grew up in Oswego and has been either watching or participating in the PrairieFest Parade for years.

“I don’t think I’ve missed any,” he said. “When I was a Cub Scout, we used to camp out behind the library all weekend. I think we would sell lemonade or something as a fundraiser.”

He also marched in the parade when he was a youngster.

The Annual PrairieFest parade The Lamplighter Barbershop Chorus performs on their float in the annual PrairieFest parade in downtown Oswego. June 18, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“We definitely love the traditions here,” Peters said. “PrairieFest has always been fun. I’ve been here every day doing something.”

The Annual PrairieFest parade The Oswego High School Marching Band at the annual PrairieFest parade in downtown Oswego. June 18, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

That included hearing Sara Evans performing Friday night at the festival grounds.

The Annual PrairieFest parade A martial arts student breaks a board in the annual PrairieFest parade in downtown Oswego. June 18, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

“She was wonderful, absolutely incredible,” Peters said. “She did a nice job with the concert. It was nice, clean and wholesome.”