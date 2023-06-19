Mobile Secretary of State event coming to Oswego June 21

State Sen. Linda Holmes and the Oswego Chamber of Commerce are partnering with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to provide DMV services in Oswego on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on June 21. The event will be held at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

Services include driver’s license and state ID renewals, as well as license plate renewal stickers.

Real ID compliant driver’s licenses and ID cards must be processed at a driver services facility. Seniors age 75 and up need to visit the DMV to renew.

Proper identification will be needed for any services offered at this event.

For more information, visit the Oswego Chamber of Commerce event page.