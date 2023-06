The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Corrections Division. Carl McCaffrey was sworn in on May 31 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

McCaffrey studied at Western Illinois University and worked as a corrections officer at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa before joining the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

McCaffrey will be paired with experienced field training officers for a rigorous 11-week training program.