Chapel on the Green seeks entries for July 4 Shoe Box Float Parade

Chapel on the Green in Yorkville is holding a Shoe Box Float parade for the Fourth of July. The floats will be on display for public viewing from 9 a.m. to noon on July 4 at the Chapel on the Green, 107 West Center St., Yorkville.

Everyone is welcome to enter a miniature float made from a shoe box. The theme of this year’s event is America’s Patriots. Floats can feature a person or a group from the past or the present who makes us proud to be American.

Drop off times for floats are from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 3. There is no entry fee.

Floats will be judged in two categories: youth, ages 8 to 18; and adult, ages 19 and older. Cash prizes will be awarded.

For more information, contact Bev at 630-882-9977.