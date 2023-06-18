UMC of Plano awards scholarship

The United Methodist Church of Plano awarded a scholarship to Plano High School graduate Libby Killilea on May 21. The scholarship was established by Pete and Betty Wolsfeld, who set aside money to be administered by the United Methodist Church of Plano. The recipient must be majoring in the agriculture or medical field and be a member of the church.

Killilea is the daughter of Jim and Nancy Love. She received an associate degree in science from Waubonsee Community College, attended the University of Dubuque majoring in health and wellness and is in the ACE Surgical Assisting Program in Colorado.