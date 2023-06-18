Informational meeting on becoming a Kendall County Master Gardener planned for June 22

Looking for a way to get involved in the community? Share your time and knowledge through the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program.

The Kendall County Extension Office will host an informational meeting on June 22 at 6:30 p.m. about the fall 2023 Master Gardener training session. The meeting will be hosted at the Extension office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville. Participants will learn how Master Gardeners serve local communities and about the training program and requirements. Plus, they can meet and ask questions of current, certified Master Gardeners.

“Master Gardeners are a diverse group of residents with a desire to learn and share,” Kendall County Master Gardener Program Coordinator Sarah Fellerer said in a news release. “You do not need to be an experienced gardener to qualify. If you are looking for a way to volunteer and grow your knowledge of horticulture, this may be the opportunity for you.”

Program and training overview

This fall, hybrid training will feature a mix of online materials to do at home and in-person sessions, which will meet Tuesdays, Sept. 12 to Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon in either St. Charles or Yorkville. During these sessions, educators will attend virtually to answer questions and present material which will be followed up with hands-on activities.

Core training topics include botany, soils, fertilizers, vegetables, woody ornamentals, fruits, insects, diseases, pesticide safety and perennials. A program fee of $350 covers the training costs and includes a copy of the award-winning Illinois Master Gardener Manual.

“I encourage anyone curious about the Master Gardener program to attend our June 22 in-person meeting,” Fellerer said. “Master Gardener volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about the program and share their projects and experiences.”

After training, Master Gardeners reach into communities through educational programs, community gardens and more. They also staff the Master Gardener Help Desk to answer questions from residents who may call, email or come to the office.

Register for informational session

Sign up for the June 22 informational meeting by contacting Sarah Fellerer at fellerer@illinois.edu or call the Extension office at 630-553-5823. To apply, volunteers need to complete an application and interview, and background checks are required for volunteers.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact your local University of Illinois Extension office. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.