Indian Valley Theatre announces upcoming auditions for melodrama performances

Indian Valley Theatre will be hosting auditions for its Sandwich Fair melodramas from 1 to 4 p.m. June 25 and from 3 to 6 p.m. June 26 at the Sandwich Opera House Community Room. This year IVT will be performing two shows written and directed by two of its own members, Jacob Roller and K Matthew Carr.

No experience is necessary. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Casting will include men, women and young adults age 15 and older.

More information about the shows as well as the character list can be found on IVT’s website indianvalleytheatre.com. For questions, send IVT a message via Facebook.

Indian Valley Theatre is an Illinois nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.