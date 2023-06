The United Methodist Church of Plano is planning a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, in the downstairs dining hall of the church, 219 N. Hale St. in Plano. Shoppers should enter through the Clark Street entrance.

The community is invited to check out the glassware, clothing, collectibles, linens, children’s items and more that have been donated for the sale.

Call the church office at 630-552-3700 or Gerri at 630-306-8932 for information.