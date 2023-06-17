Plano library lists programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Summer Reading Program for All Ages: June 1-July 31. Join the Summer Reading Program and get a reading log to take home. Earn a prize after six hours of reading or listening time. Keep reading for more chances to win. Be sure to check out the weekly trivia question for another chance to win a prize.

The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

Adult programs

Yoga with Jen: Fridays, June 16, 23, 30, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no-pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few or all of them.

Card Making Classes: Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Patriotic Pinwheel Card.

Book Club: Wednesday, June 21, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Diana Hastings Board Room. “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle will be discussed. This group reads a variety of genres. Books are available at the Checkout Desk. New members are welcome at any time. No registration required.

Writers’ Group: Thursday, June 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m., meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Home-school Families Meetup: Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Crafts to Go - Paint Stick American Flag: Available Saturday, July 1. Free take home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, July 8, 10:30 a.m. to noon, meeting room. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: Thursdays, 10 a.m. to noon, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m., in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Preschool Storytime: Mondays, June 19, 26, July 3, 10, and 17, 10:30 to 11:10 a.m., Kids’ Program Room. For independent 3-6 year olds, without an adult. Features simple stories, music, movement activities and a simple craft. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, June 21, 28, July 5, 12 and 19, 10:30 to 11 a.m., 5:15 to 5:45 p.m. or 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., Meeting Room. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required.

Rhyme Time en Español: jueves, 22 y 29 de junio & 6, 13, y 20 de julio, 10:30 - 11 a.m., Meeting Room. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español. Llame al 630-552-2025 para registrarse.

Preschool Art and Science Fun: Monday, June 19, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m., library’s east lawn, weather permitting. For children ages 2-6, with an adult. We’ll be making some messy art using bubbles and conducting a science experiment. This program will be held outside, so please dress for the weather and messy fun. In the case of inclement weather, this program will be moved inside with modifications. Registration required.

Rhyme! Read! Move!: Tuesday, June 20, 2 to 2:45 p.m. or 6 to 6:45 p.m., Kid’s Program Room. For independent children entering grades K-2, without an adult. Join us as we have fun with rhymes, musical instruments and stories. Registration required.

Create Art @ the Library: Monday, June 26, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m., Meeting Room. For independent students entering grades 1-9. Bring your creativity, imagination and patience—the library will supply the rest. You’ll create a summer themed project using a variety of materials. Registration required.

From our Gardens to our Plates: Tuesday, June 27, 2 to 3 p.m. or 6 to 7 p.m., Meeting Room. For independent children age 4 through entering grade 2, without an adult. So many delicious vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds grow in our gardens. We’ll read about gardening, explore activity centers and finish by preparing a delicious sunflower seed salad. Registration required.

Bookworms: Monday, July 3, 5 to 5:45 p.m., Kids’ Program Room. For independent students entering grades 1-4. Join us for healthy snacks, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next month. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.