New Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce executive director looking out for needs of business community

As the new executive director of the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, Yari Aguado wants to help and support the business community as much as she can.

“I want to meet every single member in person,” said Aguado, who started in her position this month. “I genuinely want to get to know these business owners and anyone in the business community. That’s my short term goal.”

Business owners will have the chance to meet Aguado during the Chamber’s Morning Mingle event from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the Sandwich Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich.

Aguado, who graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield in May, has roots in the area. She grew up in Yorkville and had an internship with the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce when she was a senior at Yorkville High School.

The experience gave her knowledge into what is involved in running a chamber of commerce. As part of her internship, she helped plan networking events and prepared marketing materials.

“I gained so much experience,” Aguado said. “I wanted to learn as much as possible.”

The Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce doesn’t serve just businesses in Sandwich.

“We have members from Yorkville, DeKalb, Sycamore and Plano, definitely from the surrounding area,” she said.

Her priority right now is to get to know as many Chamber members as possible. Aguado said she has been trying to meet at least one or two members a day.

“I love the meaningful conversations we’ve been having,” she said. “I’ve been having conversations with these business owners that have been running between 45 minutes to an hour. And that’s what I want. I want to have an intentional conversation with them.”

She wants business owners to tell her how they would like the Chamber to help them.

“We promote, educate and support business owners,” Aguado said. “That’s our mission. We are the bridge connecting the business community to the Sandwich community. We’re here to support business owners.”

She thanked the volunteers that donate their time to help the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce put on different events, including an annual recognition dinner, golf outing and lunch and learn sessions that address different topics. Aguado has been hearing from some business owners that are looking for ways to promote themselves on social media.

“Once I meet with a lot of them, then I can start implementing events or changing little things here and there,” she said.

Working alongside Aguado is Ellie Knepper, the office administrator of the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, who is a Sandwich native. She has been working for the chamber since March 2022.

“She has been a great resource to familiarize myself with the area and with our members,” Aguado said. “She is a wealth of knowledge.”

Knepper is happy to be working for the Chamber.

“I’m happy being a part of the community and doing the events and seeing all the Sandwich people and getting to know the business owners,” she said.

More information about the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce is at its website, sandwich-il.org.